KAMDINI ACCIDENT: 17 confirmed dead on Gulu-Kla road

The Independent January 6, 2023 NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

What remains of the bus. PHOTO VIA @ocayafrancis10

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 17 people have been killed in an accident at Kamdini in Oyam District.

The bus registration number UAT 259P traveling from Kampala to Kitgum through Gulu rammed into a trailer registration number UAZ 381A at around midnight at Adebe Cell, Western Ward in Kamdini Town council just two kilometers to corner Kamdini checkpoint. The trailer was loading dry cassava from another trailer parked nearby.

Stephen Apunyo, an eye witness told Uganda Radio Network that the bus was overspeeding when it rammed into the stationary trailer.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson confirmed the accident saying the cause is yet to be established.

“Preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs. It is a very unfortunate incident and we call for calmness from members of the public. Our condolences to the bereaved families.”

A number of survivors were taken to Pope John the XXIII Hospital Aber in Oyam and St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City whereas the bodies are conveyed to Anyeke Health IV in Oyam pending postmortem.

URN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ERIKU GEOFREY
    January 8, 2023 at 11:34 pm

    may their soul rest in peace

