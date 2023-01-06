KAMDINI ACCIDENT: 17 confirmed dead on Gulu-Kla road

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 17 people have been killed in an accident at Kamdini in Oyam District.

The bus registration number UAT 259P traveling from Kampala to Kitgum through Gulu rammed into a trailer registration number UAZ 381A at around midnight at Adebe Cell, Western Ward in Kamdini Town council just two kilometers to corner Kamdini checkpoint. The trailer was loading dry cassava from another trailer parked nearby.

Stephen Apunyo, an eye witness told Uganda Radio Network that the bus was overspeeding when it rammed into the stationary trailer.

BREAKING.

15 People have been confirmed dead from a nasty road accident that occured last night at around midnight 1km from Kamdini check point involving Roblyn bus with Reg Number UAT 259T.

The bus was from Kampala to Gulu#PeaceOfChristForAll.@UgPolice pic.twitter.com/2UKPfK03hC — Radio Pacis (@RadioPacisnews) January 6, 2023

15 confirmed dead in the kamdini (Gulu – Kampala highway) accident, @PoliceUg North Kyoga PRO Patrick Jimmy okema confirms. — BENSON ONGOM (@BenOngomTweets) January 6, 2023

Today morning at around 12:05 am the bus company called Robyln was traveling from Kampala to Gulu city it has got accident so many lives of people lost their https://t.co/ihFDSKTqt7 pic.twitter.com/fWhX6kIiC1 — ocaya francis (@ocayafrancis10) January 6, 2023

Lord save our country Uganda accidents is too much on the road without you God we can't survive in this world 🙏,

Today we have lost our people traveling from Kampala to Gulu city 1mk from the check point kamdini may their https://t.co/15NhJonK6J pic.twitter.com/tXsEx6dZpe — ocaya francis (@ocayafrancis10) January 6, 2023

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson confirmed the accident saying the cause is yet to be established.

“Preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs. It is a very unfortunate incident and we call for calmness from members of the public. Our condolences to the bereaved families.”

A number of survivors were taken to Pope John the XXIII Hospital Aber in Oyam and St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City whereas the bodies are conveyed to Anyeke Health IV in Oyam pending postmortem.

****

URN