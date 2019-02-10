Kagame is new head of the EAC summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After several postponements, Presidents of the East African Community (EAC) met in the Tanzanian city of Arusha on Feb.01. The summit which has aborted twice – first on Nov. 30 when Burundi pulled out forcing its cancellation and Dec.27 when the meeting didn’t happen due to unclear reasons focused on among others, non-tariff barriers, integration of South Sudan into the cooperation and verifying the admission of Somalia.

During the meeting Rwanda President Paul Kagame was named chairman of the community summit replacing Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni who has been holding the position since 2017. Before them, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli was the head.

Burundi’s Pierre Nkuruziza and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir didn’t make it but sent representatives. Nkurunziza however has been the reason as to why the previous meeting couldn’t take place as he protested because leaders hadn’t paid attention to Burundi’s worsening relations with Rwanda following an attempted coup in Bujumbura in 2015.

