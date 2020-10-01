Kagadi district receives 341,197 face masks

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has delivered 341,197 face masks to Kagadi district. This is the first batch of face masks to be delivered to the district ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in March.

The distribution of face masks is part of a government commitment to supply free face masks to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

Lillian Ruteraho, the Resident District Commissioner Kagadi who doubles as the Kagadi COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson says that the delivery of the masks is a relief to the people of Kagadi district.

She says that the delay to distribute the masks was putting more lives of the community at risk.

Ruteraho says that the risk is higher for community members without masks given the fact that the government lifted the ban on public transport.

Ruteraho says that task force will meet on Thursday and decide on the day they will distribute the face masks to the people.

She is optimistic that the number of face masks received will be enough for the people of Kagadi district whose population is estimated to be at 337,800.

Ruteraho revealed that after distributing the masks, the district COVID-19 task will embark on enforcing the guidelines on wearing of face masks. Ruteraho cautioned leaders against politicizing the distribution of masks.

Kagadi district shares porous borders with Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC that is also battling COVID-19 pandemic.

********

URN