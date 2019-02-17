Kadaga wants Executive to respect Parliament’s independence

| Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | At a meeting in Geneva Switzerland, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has stressed the need for the Executive to respect the independence of Parliament, saying it is an inevitable balance required in strengthening democratic governance.

Kadaga said issues relating to the independence of Parliament; its responsiveness in addressing service delivery needs of citizens should top the agenda of the upcoming Fifth World Conference of Speakers (WCS).

“The upcoming conference should focus on the continued attempt by the Executive to water down the powers of Parliament and the need to affirm Parliament’s centrality in service delivery,” she said during a preparatory meeting in Geneva.

In a recent plenary sitting, Kadaga criticized the Executive for postponing the debating and passing of long pending Bills, which she said speaks to an attempt to paralyse Parliamentary business.

In Parliament, government business takes precedence, and is stewarded by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

Kadaga urged her international counterparts to use the imminent conference to make a unified case for the independence of Parliaments in the globe, which she said is waning amidst growing assertiveness by the Executive.

