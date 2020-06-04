Kadaga petitions Museveni over compensation of Uganda-South Sudan traders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked President Yoweri Museveni to ensure payment of Ugandan traders who supplied goods and services to the government of South Sudan.

Kadaga told President Museveni that despite an agreed payment of US Dollars 41.6 million by the government of South Sudan, many of the small traders have not been paid.

Kadaga was on Thursday addressing the President during the State of the Nation address.

Kadaga also tasked the President on several court awards that are yet to be paid.

Recently, a section of Members of Parliament questioned the delayed compensation of the Uganda-South Sudan traders.

In May last year, parliament approved the payment of 947 billion shillings to 82 Ugandan companies that supplied goods and services in South Sudan but were not paid.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga then asked the Minister of Finance to respond to the complaints saying that they have not presented the status of the payment since last year.

Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP also weighed in saying MPs were running out of patience with the government for failing to pay Ugandan traders. But David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning said Parliament appropriated Shillings 78 billion to pay the traders and that they would present a final position on the matter.

In 2010, South Sudan and Uganda entered into a mutual agreement which ensured that Uganda clears the debt and treat it as a loan to the government of South Sudan. The money will be paid back within five to 10 years at a six percent interest rate after the first year.

The MoU signed covers 10 companies; Rubya Investments, Kibungo Enterprises, Aponye (U) Limited, Afro Kai Ltd, Swift Commodities Establishment Ltd, Sunrise Commodities, Ms Sophie Omari, Apo General Agencies, Ropani International and K.K Transporters. These companies have already been given 41 billion shillings.

Since then, Parliament has approved other 83 companies that are set to benefit, these are; Tamosi’s Farm, Dott Services Ltd, Premier Commodities (U) Ltd, Aponye (U), Afro – Kai Limited, MFK Cooperation Ltd, Ake-Jo General Enterprises, Roko Construction, Mr Cel Uganda, Adroit Consult International, Makpaco, Quality Chemicals, KK Transporters, Ropani international and BMA Constructions and Fabrications.

Others are Kaika investments, Gash Logistics, Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, Sun Air, Bilpam Pharm, Juba Cheap Stores. Special cases involving loss of property (building) include Bongomin Sunday who demands 11 billion after the SPLA occupied and took over his apartments and ABC South Sudan who lost equipment.

******

URN