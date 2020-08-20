Kadaga, Oulanyah set the pace in Greater Luweero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah have won Central Executive Committee elections in Greater Luweero districts.

According to the provisional results announced by district registrars in Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola the two beat their rivals by big margins.

According to the results released by David Kamugisha, the Luweero District NRM registrar, the incumbent female NRM vice chairperson Rebecca Kadaga got 75 votes against nine votes obtained by her arch rival and State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza.

In Nakasongola, Kadaga scored 55 votes whereas Namuganza, also a former Resident District Commissioner for Luwero got 22 votes. In Nakaseke, Kadaga obtained 59 votes whereas Namuganza scored 26 votes .

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah defeated incumbent Sam Engola,Timothy Okee and Samuel Oledo Odongo in Greater Luweero districts.

Oulanya scored 65 votes in Luweero, 81 votes in Nakaseke and 43 in Nakasongola whereas Engola got 13, 02 and 34 respectively. Others Okee and Odongo trailed with 01-09 each votes across the districts.

Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza, the current vice chairperson for western region won the elections in Luweero district after scoring 35 votes against his rival and State minister for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi who obtained 33 votes.

However, Baryomunsi beat Kyaligonza in Nakasongola and Nakaseke district. Baryomunsi garnered 70 votes against nil in Nakasongola. Baryomunsi got 67 votes in Nakaseke whereas Kyaligonza trailed with only 15 votes.

For the Kampala region elections, incumbent Godfrey Nyakana got 22 votes in Luweero whereas Salim Uhuru scored 53 votes .

In Nakasongola, former Rubaga South MP Singh Katongole got 55 votes whereas Nyakana scored 11 and Uhuru got five votes .

Lilian Nakate the Luweero district Woman MP says that the election of Kadaga in the region was a sign of confidence and appreciation of her great work to the party.

Abdul Nadduli, the outgoing vice chairperson for central region says that Kadaga was the best choice for the CEC seat because as a party they don’t need people who will endorse anything without considering people’s demands.

Tanga Odoi, the chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Electoral Commission is expected to declare the overall winner after gathering results from all the regions later tonight.

