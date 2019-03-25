‘Kadaga now able to speak to visitors’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is steadily improving and is now able to speak to her visitors, URN has learnt.

Kadaga was hospitalized at Nakasero Hospital on Thursday over fatigue related illness following her return from trips in New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

A statement from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament indicated that Kadaga became ill as a result of a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag.

Kadaga was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women, which is ending today.

She had also attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

Kadaga was airlifted on Saturday to the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

Sources at Nakasero hospital, said Kadaga was unconscious by the time she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sam Obbo, the Principal Press secretary to the Speaker, says Kadaga is now able to talk and breathe normally despite the fact that she is yet to regain her full strength.

“She is now better, and even able to speak to her visitors at the hospital. Her breathing has also improved compared to when she was at Nakasero hospital” Obbo told URN on a phone interview.

He however, said he doesn’t know when the speaker will be out of hospital.

SOURCE: URN