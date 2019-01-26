KADAGA: Let’s support Abenakyo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has directed the ministries of Tourism and Public Service to present a proposal on how government will work with Miss World Africa, Ms. Quiin Abenakyo, for the benefit of the country.

The proposal will also show how government will fund the beauty pageant’s ‘beauty with a purpose project’.

The Speaker’s directive followed a motion moved by Ngora Woman MP, Hon. Jacquiline Amongin, for Parliament to pay tribute to Quiin Abenakyo for her outstanding performance at the 68th edition of the Miss World Pageant.

In the motion, Parliament also applauded and took cognizance of the contribution of the Miss Uganda Foundation in organising the annual beauty pageant in the country.

Amongin urged the “ministries responsible for Tourism and Foreign Affairs to support the Miss Uganda Foundation in organizing the pageants in an effort to promote Uganda as a tourist destination”.

“Abenakyo showcased exceptional brilliance while defending her beauty with a purpose project entitled ‘fighting teenage pregnancies’ during the competition for the title of Miss World. This is the first of its kind victory for Uganda in such an international beauty pageant,” Amongin said.

Hon. Anna Adeke Ebaju (Ind., Youth, National) said Abenakyo had set a target for young women to be confident and comfortable with who they are.

“I am very proud of you for getting this far. You have set the pace for the youth to be comfortable of who they are. Your victory has enhanced Uganda’s ranking in the world,” she said of Abenakyo, who attended the Parliament sitting in the Public Gallery.

Bernard Atiku (Ind., Ayivu) said that the Parliamentary Children’s Forum, which he heads, will be willing to work with Abenakyo to improve the livelihoods of the teenage mothers.

“As Chairperson of the Children’s Forum, we shall be glad to work with you to reduce on the teenage pregnancies and help the girl-child stay in school. We shall support you financially and I have contributed Ushs1 million for a start,” he said.

State Minister for Tourism, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda, said the beauty queen would be on various tourism promotions to improve tourism in Uganda. He mentioned various initiatives meant to showcase Uganda as a tourist destination including the Tulambule drive and Twende Uganda drive.

“We appointed Abenakyo as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Tulambule drive. She is going to be incharge of the domestic drive, Twende Uganda drive, destination Uganda and Pearl of Uganda Campaign. She will be integrated in all our drives even internationally to promote tourism,” Kiwanda said.

Ms. Quiin Abenakyo, 22 is a graduate from Makerere University Business School and is the reigning Miss Uganda, and Miss World Africa after she emerged 2nd runner up becoming the first Ugandan to be crowned Miss World Africa.

The ministries were given two weeks to come up with the proposal and present it to Parliament.

SOURCE: Parliament Uganda