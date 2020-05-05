Kadaga halts debate on Museveni’s comments about MPs Covid-19 cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga stopped a debate about comments made by President Yoweri Museveni regarding the 10 billion shillings COVID-19 cash.

President Museveni last week condemned MPs for seeking to divert Ugandans from the current war against the virus by picking the money. Museveni said the MP’s fell into a trap by taking the money.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda raised a procedural matter saying that President Museveni while addressing the nation on matters of Covid-19 had attacked parliament and undermined the institution’s responsibility of appropriation.

He said that the President had portrayed MPs as greedy, grabbing money at the expense of the population. Ssemujju questioned the President’s statement saying that it was the government that had failed to avail relief food to Ugandans forcing the electorate to seek support from their representatives.

He demanded an explanation and an apology from the Executive regarding President Museveni’s statement against Parliament.

Kalungu East MP Joseph Sewungu said that it was unfortunate that Parliament will end up not censoring any Minister in Cabinet over how Ugandans have been denied relief food despite an appropriation from Parliament.

However, Kadaga told MPs that the matter would be discussed at a later stage.

But Aruu County MP Odonga Otto asked Kadaga not to shy away from the debate and allow MPs to express themselves about comments by President Museveni. He said that the Parliamentary Commission needed to come up with a formal statement to MPs regarding the 20 million Shillings.

Kadaga said that she was not shying away from the debate but needed parliament to move in an organized manner. She also noted that the matter concerning the money was still before the court and therefore MPs needed to discuss it after a court decision is made.

******

URN