Kabuleta assures farmers in Acholi region of ready markets for agricultural produces

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta has promised to have in place ready markets for agricultural produces of farmers in the country.

Kabuleta says finding market has long been a challenge for farmers not only in the Acholi sub-region but the entire country and notes that it’s the responsibility of government to solve it.

He made the remarks during an an interview with Uganda Radio Network – URN on Wednesday, shortly after holding a meeting with pastors at Irene Gleeson Foundation premises in Kitgum Municipality.

Kabuleta says once elected president his government will be in position to advise farmers on what to produce based on the international markets citing that within few seasons, they will be financially liberated.

He also noted that farmers still face problems of land grabbing that affects the agricultural productivity and notes that the vice is very endemic in northern Uganda.

Kabuleta says the challenge will be addressed through titling all land within the country on government’s expenditure.

He noted that although Acholi sub region is endowed with wealth inform of natural resources such as land, the region is still lagging behind with its people still living in poverty.

At the meeting, Kabuleta received blessings from pastors who described him as a chosen leader and voice for the country.

Pastor Alfred Komagum, a senior Pastor of Christian Community Church and the provincial overseer of the National Fellowship of Born-again in East Acholi says Kabuleta’s messages on poverty eradication resonates with the current situation in the region.

He says many leaders have made promises that have since turned out empty yet the status of locals in the region haven’t improved.

Kabuleta was initially scheduled to campaign in the districts of Agago and Pader on Tuesday but didn’t show up.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, employing approximately 70% of the population. But despite, the favorable climate in most parts of the country that supports agriculture, many farmers have still remained poor due to limited or no access to market their agricultural produce and subsistence mode of farming.

URN