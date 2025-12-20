Kabonero hosts the year-end Johnnie Walker Blue Club for business leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s business and leadership elite gathered on Sunday afternoon for the final Johnnie Walker Blue Club experience of 2025, hosted by businessman and philanthropist Bob Kabonero at his private residence in Kololo.

The invitation-only event brought together senior executives, industry leaders, diplomats and influential figures from Uganda and the region, underscoring the Blue Club’s positioning as a platform for networking, reflection and celebration among high-level decision-makers.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Club is designed as an exclusive forum for distinguished leaders to engage over rare Scotch whisky, and Sunday’s event marked the closing engagement of the year. Guests were treated to a curated luncheon accompanied by live performances from the Black Roots Band, alongside bespoke cocktails and a guided whisky experience.

Welcoming attendees, Kabonero described the gathering as a celebration of relationships and shared progress within Uganda’s business community.

“This evening is not just a social gathering; it is a celebration of relationships, shared journeys, and the spirit of progress that has defined Uganda’s business community for decades. I am especially grateful to UBL and the Johnnie Walker team for the partnership we have shared for over ten years, and for choosing my home to host the final Blue Club experience of the year,” Kabonero said.

“The Blue Club stands for excellence, rare craftsmanship, and leadership with purpose, values I strongly identify with as a founding member. Tonight, I invite you to relax, enjoy the whisky, and most importantly, enjoy the company and conversations around you,” he added.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Managing Director Félicité Nson said the Blue Club reflected the company’s commitment to celebrating leadership and progress.

“As UBL, evenings like this remind us why we do what we do, creating moments that bring people together, elevate conversation, and honour those driving progress in our community,” she said.

“On a personal note, this being my first Blue Club evening makes it even more special. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is not just a drink; it is a statement, one of rarity, mastery, and intention. Through the Blue Club, we are saying to our members: we see you, we celebrate you, and we honour the role you play in shaping Uganda’s economic and cultural landscape.”

The programme included a whisky mentorship masterclass, during which guests were guided through the appreciation of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Members also sampled the 2025 Horizon Unbound Limited Edition Special Releases, including Talisker 14, Lagavulin 12, Oban 12, Clynelish 18 and The Singleton 17-Year-Old.

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda said the Blue Club was built around shared values and distinction.

“The Blue Club is an exclusive circle for individuals who appreciate mastery, craft, and intention. It is built on shared values, ambition, achievement, refined taste, and the desire to keep elevating,” Kyokunda said.

“Johnnie Walker Blue Label represents rarity; only one in ten thousand casks is selected. It is crafted for those who understand that excellence is intentional and earned. Through the Blue Club, we honour people who embody the same rare character and distinction. Members enjoy curated experiences, private tastings, concierge services, and unforgettable journeys around the world.”

UBL Board Chairman and Blue Club Patron Jimmy D. Mugerwa said the platform was designed to foster meaningful connections among achievers.

“The Blue Club was created as a home for achievers, a space where leadership, intellect and refined taste meet,” Mugerwa said.

“It is built on the belief that progress is deliberate and that true success is not only about what we achieve individually, but the relationships, conversations and legacies we build together along the way. Evenings like this remind us that excellence is a habit, and that meaningful connections are at the heart of lasting impact.”

UBL Board Member Rachel Dumba thanked members for their continued partnership with the brewery.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank our Blue Club members and guests for the relationships and partnerships you continue to build with Uganda Breweries Limited,” Dumba said.

“Your trust, collaboration and shared commitment to excellence have been instrumental to our journey, and platforms like the Blue Club allow us to pause, acknowledge that partnership, and celebrate the connections that have grown over time.”

As the afternoon transitioned into evening, the gathering concluded with music and celebration, bringing the 2025 Blue Club calendar to a close.