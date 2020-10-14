Kabarole to use MP COVID19 cash to buy relief food for teachers, patients

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabarole District COVID-19 task force has resolved to use the money returned by Members of Parliament to buy 35,000 kilograms of maize flour for teachers, patients, the elderly and people living with HIV/Aids.

In April, Parliament disbursed Shillings 20 million to each Member of Parliament to facilitate their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament, Gerald Karuhanga successfully petitioned court, saying the money was disbursed illegally to the legislators. Court ordered the legislators to return the money to parliament or their respective district COVID-19 task forces through the Chief Administrative Officers – CAOs.

In May, the Fort Portal Municipality Member of Parliament, Alex Ruhunda, Burahya County MP Margaret Muhanga and Kabarole Woman MP, Sylvia Rwabwogo handed the money to the Kabarole CAO Phionah Sanyu. The Attorney General, William Byaruhanga also gave the task force an additional Shillings 20 million.

Kabarole Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Festus Bandeeba, says that they had initially planned to use the money to buy relief food for vulnerable people in the district.

He says accounting officers in various Sub counties and town councils had already submitted lists of the beneficiaries but they were asked to deposit the money on the consolidated fund account.

He, however, says the money was returned to the district about three weeks ago and they decided to change their priorities. Bandeeba says since the lockdown has partially been lifted and many people are now able to work and get food, they resolved in their meeting on Tuesday to buy maize flour and distribute it to people whom they think are still vulnerable.

He says the task force resolved that they buy 35,000 kilograms of maize floor. Of these, teachers especially in private schools will get 25,000 Kgs while Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital will get 2,000 Kilograms to feed patients. Hailstorm victims in Mugusu and Ruteete sub-counties will receive 55,000Kgs of maize flour.

The remaining portion will go to HIV patients and elderly people who are yet to be identified. Bandeeba has tasked the district health and education departments to come up with the exact schools whose teachers will benefit from the food relief and show cause why those particular schools for accountability purposes.

The maize floor, according to the plan, will be distributed next week.

