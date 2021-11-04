Kabarole fish famers get 90,000 fingerlings, 10 tons of feeds

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Communities around the Crater lakes in Kabarole district have received 90,000 fish fingerlings through Operation Wealth Creation and the NAADs secretariat under the ‘AGRI-LED implementation program phase 1’.

The restocking of the Crater lakes comes barely a month after 30 fish cages were installed in 10 Creator lakes in the three sub counties of Kichwamba, Kasenda and Rutete.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole district chairperson who launched the restocking project says the government is determined to help fish farmers in the district improve on their household income levels.

Rwabuhinga says the government has been able to live up to its promise of supporting fish farmers in the district through agro-industrialization for local development programs, which was initiated in 2018 when General Salim Saleh, the Operation Wealth Creation Chief coordinator pitched camp in the region.

Rwabuhinga also stated that farmers have also been supported with 10 tons of fish feed for startup.

“As Kabarole district, we are happy that the government is moving to support our farmers in various interventions, we asked for 150 cages, we have so far gotten thirty in the first phase and this is an assurance that more is coming,” he added.

Richard Rwabuhinga however stated that currently, they have written to the NAADs secretariat requesting boats to enable farmers ease the transport question to feed the fish.

Brian James Baguma, the Kabarole District Fisheries Officer commended the government for the initiative, saying as a district, they are determined to provide support to the fish farmers.

He says the district will practice fish farming in more than 42 Crater lakes, but currently the focus is on 22, which are viable to support farming.

“Our target output is 45 tons in 6 months if the fish can grow to 500 grams each and with this we will be assured of the already available market,” Baguma concluded.

Government is also intensifying the extension work services to ensure that farmers benefit from the project.

The RDC Kabarole Julian Ayesiga challenged fish farmers who are already in groups not to engage in conflict if the project is to succeed.

Ayesiga says the government is supporting farmers into fish farming projects for various reasons among which is the reduction of pressure facing the large water bodies and creation of jobs opportunities among others.

Isaiah Muhereza, one of the beneficiaries from Gweri ward in North division, Fort Portal city said the government should reduce taxes on fish feed to make them affordable to help farmers over sustainability into the industry.

“Feeds are very expensive and this is one of the reasons why many people are failing to enroll on projects, on the side of the market at least we are rest assured, however, if the fish are not fed well, we may fail to attract market,” Muhereza stated.

The Agriculture local economic development program, AGRI-LED is one of The Presidential Initiatives for Zonal Industrial Parks for Skills Development, Value Addition and Wealth creation.

