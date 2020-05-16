Kabale RDC accuses police, army of failing to enforce Covid-19 directives

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident District Commissioner Kabale has faulted the police and army for failing to enforce the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Darius Nandinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner alleges that Brian Ampeire, District Police Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Robert Nahamya, the Commander of 19th Battalion are not enforcing the curfew. He notes that people are always seen walking on the streets during night hours, an indication that security is not performing its responsibilities.

He cites areas of Bunyonyi and Mukitengye in Kitumba Sub County and Kyanamira sub-county where he found bars operating.

Nandinda also says that soldiers deployed at the border have not done enough to prevent Rwandan nationals from crossing into Uganda. According to Nandinda if the border was effectively manned, the five Covid-19 suspects quarantined at Kabale School of comprehensive nursing would not have crossed into Uganda.

However, Ampeire says that since the start of the lockdown, police and the army has arrested over 250 people found on the streets and operating bars during curfew hours. Ampeire also says that he has on several times decried lack of transport means for security officers to patrol the whole district.

Ampeire says that they have only one patrol pickup which makes it impossible to traverse the whole district.

Nahamya says that soldiers have tried to man the border as well as sensitizing locals to also arrest Rwandan nationals who cross and hand them over to Uganda authorities adding that they are registering a success. Nahamya also says that a few Rwandan dare cross to look for food from their relatives.

Nahamya also says that Nandida should clarify on why some politicians are donating food without clearance from other task force members.

