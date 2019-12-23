Kabaka warns subjects against political hatred ahead of 2021 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has warned the kingdom subjects to desist from harmful political propaganda ahead of the 2021 general elections.

This is part of his Christmas message issued this afternoon. In the message, Kabaka Mutebi cites murder, envy and hatred as vices which are on the increase and need to stop as the country approaches the general election.

He says that people need to know that differences in political affiliations do not make them enemies since they all remain Ugandans.

“This year the Kingdom has spoken out on a number of issues including those concerning our health, murder and corruption. I want to conclude the year by emphasizing issues I recently told clan leaders during our meeting at Lubiri, Mengo. Life is important and the Kingdom subjects should continue being safe and fight against HIV/Aids,” said Kabaka.

The King who was in 2017 appointed by the joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDs ( UNAIDS) as its goodwill ambassador in the fight against the epidemic advised his subjects to also carry out voluntary testing and if necessary seek medication and counseling in time.

According to statistics by UNAIDs, 1.4 million people were living with HIV in 2018 in Uganda.

Statistics further indicate that 84 per cent of people living with HIV in 2018 knew their status, 72 per cent were on treatment and 64 per cent were virally suppressed.

“It is now two years speaking about this issue and I am to continue speaking about it,” he says.

The Kabaka also appeals to his subjects about the importance of conserving the environment to avoid the recently witnessed floods and drought that have caused havoc due to the destruction of the environment.

He also says that land remains an important asset for the Kingdom hence a need for the subjects to protect it since without land, they are to turn into foreigners in their own motherland.

