Kabaka Mutebi in Kenya

The Independent August 21, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

 

Kabaka Mutebi (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) today. PHOTO STATE HOUSE NAIROBI

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of the Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has today held talk with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

A statement from State House Nairobi indicated that the visit by Kabaka Mutebi offered an opportunity for a discussion of the central role of culture in regional integration and peaceful communal co-existence.

Photographs of the meeting were shared widely on social media in Uganda, following rumours about the ill health of Kabaka Mutebi that were rubbished by the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga earlier, and President Yoweri Museveni yesterday.

Museveni said he had ordered Uganda Police to hunt for the people who spread the false news about the health of Kabaka Mutebi.

