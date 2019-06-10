Kabaka Mutebi asks gov’t to consider Masaka for city status

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda; Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has expressed concerns over delays to elevate Masaka Municipality to a city.

Last month Cabinet approved the creation five cities in the 2020/2021 financial year.

However, Masaka Municipality was omitted despite demands by its leaders to government to have the town elevated.

Although the State Minister in Charge of Local Government, Jenifer Namuyangu indicated that Masaka will be considered in the third phase in 2023/23 financial year, the Kabaka, however, argued that it is unfair for government to keep the municipality waiting for long.

Speaking shortly after the Sunday service at St Paul Cathedral at Kako, Kabaka Mutebi indicated the much-desired elevation to Masaka into a city is long overdue, given the fact that it is one of the traditional municipalities in the country.

He says that the Municipality has the prerequisites that would support its bid. He wonders how the municipality was left of out in the first batch of cities.

The Kabaka has joined the chorus of different leaders in Masaka to push government to reconsider its decision.

The Kabaka’s call comes at a time when Jude Mbabaali, the Masaka LCV Chairperson applied to the High Court for an injunction for stay of execution for the elevation on five cities until government includes Masaka on the list.

Godfrey Kayemba, the Masaka Municipality Mayor appreciates the Kabaka for joining their efforts to substantiating their demands. He says despite their contributions towards the NRA 1980-86 war; people of Masaka made have never fully benefited from their efforts which according to him amount to unfairness by the government.

Vincent Ssempijja, the Minister of Agriculture and Animals Husbandry and former Masaka LCV Chairperson blamed the current local leadership for delaying to make their submissions to the relevant authorities to defend their cause.

He has however pledged his support towards convincing the government to elevate the municipality.

URN