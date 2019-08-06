Kabaka: Kaaya Kavuma nurtured me

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has eulogized the late Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma describing him as a confidant and someone who worked uncompromisingly towards the restoration of Buganda Kingdom in 1993.

During a Funeral Service for the late Kavuma at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on Monday, Kabaka Mutebi recounted his first time at the age of 17 when he was welcomed at the home of deceased in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at a time when Kingdoms were abolished.

“You welcomed me, supported and encouraged me through the trying time. Once again while in Nairobi, you welcomed me and made me part of your family. All your children became my friends and siblings. I became independent under your watch and your home in Nairobi was a home to rest,” Kabaka recounted in his letter addressed to late Kavuma’s widow Miriam Nduggwa Kavuma.

Kabaka’s letter was delivered by Prince David Kintu Wasajja accompanied by Princess Joan Nassolo and Katrina Ssangalyambogo in the Funeral Service led by Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira.

Mutebi says that the late Kavuma was a friend indeed and his death has reminded him of the past they shared together especially the time he stood by him as a father after the demise of his father Ssekabaka Edward Muteesa in 1969 while in exile.

Before his Service in Buganda Kingdom as state minister for Finance, Minister of Lands and later first Deputy Katikkiro in 1995, the late Kaaya Kavuma worked in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as General Manager for British Commodities Company J.H.Rayner (Mincing Lane) LTD a company started in 1974. He could later set up the Company’s other office in Nairobi where he served as Director before relocating to Uganda in 1992 and set up Busiro Coffee Ltd.

It’s during his stay in Ethiopia and Nairobi that he supported then Crown Prince until the 1993 restoration of Kingdoms in Uganda which had been abolished by former President the late Milton Obote I in 1966. Mutebi was crowned Buganda King on 31st July 1993 at Naggalabi Buddo.

Kabaka says that the late Kavuma fathered, nurtured and prepared his future, acts that gave him hope that his Kingdom and the country would stabilize. He says that the late Kavuma quietly worked towards the restoration of Buganda Kingdom and to ensure his return.

He says that his works to the Kingdom have been already recognized and that he was awarded the highest honor in the Buganda Kingdom of the Spear and Shield.

Kabaka says that old aged Baganda men like the late Kaaya Kavuma who are confidants and not greedy are rare to find.

Kavuma, 81, passed on 10 days ago at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) due to Kidney complications.

He was one of the brains behind the establishment of CBS Radio in 1996 and served as its Managing Director for 18 years and later Board Chairman. Kavuma served as Deputy Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom as well as State Minister for Finance and Minister of Lands.

He was also the financial controller at the 1st coronation ceremony of Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in 1993. Prior to his service to Buganda Kingdom, the late Kavuma worked for Uganda Coffee Marketing Board in 1965 upon completion of his Bachelor of Arts Degree at Makerere University.

He was then transferred to the Coffee Marketing Board office in New York for one year before being transferred again to the Board’s London UK office for 6 years.

The late Kavuma is survived by his wife Miriam Ndugwa Kavuma, 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Kavuma will be buried tomorrow in Buwaya, Sagala at 4pm.

