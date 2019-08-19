Kabaka emphasizes revival of cooperatives again

This was the same message Kabaka gave his subjects last month during his 26th coronation anniversary celebrations at Nkumba University. At the event, Kabaka Mutebi emphasized the importance of cooperatives in tackling poverty and unemployment.

The Kabaka was speaking during the opening of the 27th Buganda Lukiiko at Bulange-Mengo this morning.

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has reiterated his call for the revival of Cooperatives to aid the Kingdom’s fight against poverty.

He equally called on his subjects to double their efforts towards growing coffee. He then said that with so many people complaining about poverty and unemployment, resurrecting investment groups and cooperatives is one important way to help improve household income.

He noted that Buganda historically led the way in savings and cooperative groups.

“Farmers cooperatives first started in Buganda in 1913. By the time the colonialists came we were already way ahead, growing coffee and cotton that have been and are still, key to the economic growth of Uganda. I urge everyone to continue growing coffee,” he said.

In his brief speech to the Lukiiko, the Kabaka also urged different clan leaders and their members to give more attention to their clan headquarters, saying he is soon embarking on more visits to the cultural sites to devise ways of developing them.

Buganda has 54 clans. During his recent visit to the Fumbe (Civet Cat) clan’s ancestral home at Bakka in Singa in Wakiso District, Kabaka Mutebi cited the need to strategize through clan groupings to enable his Kingdom cause development among the people.

The opening of the Lukiiko was attended by the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, former Katikkiros Dan Mulika and John Baptist Walusimbi and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago among others.