Kaabong fugitive soldier shot dead

Kaabong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pt. Jimmy Masaaba, the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force, UPDF soldier who has been on run in Kaabong has been shot dead by his colleagues.

Masaaba reportedly shot dead, Joseph Nyerere, a foreman at the Chinese Construction Camp in Kaabong over the weekend and fled with a firearm.

He was later sighted at Uzake Village in Morungole Sub County prompting the brigade commander in Kaabong to send for his arrest on Monday morning.

But the mission landed the soldiers in a nasty accident that claimed four lives on the spot and injured others aboard a UPDF Land Cruiser registration number DO3DF108 in Kaabong Town Council.

They were airlifted to Bombo barracks in Kampala for further management.

Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya, the 3rd Division Spokesman, says the mission to hunt for Masaaba continued until he was cornered at Lolelia Detach in Kaabong on Tuesday afternoon.

He explains that after realizing that he had been surrounded by soldiers, Masaaba reportedly started shooting at them, prompting a retaliation that killed him.

Maj. Turyamumanya also revealed that the driver, who caused the accident later surrendered himself after running away on Monday.

He also revealed that the injured soldiers including a civilian involved in the accident are steadily improving from the hospital.

Police findings in Kaabong indicate that the driver was overspending to be able to control the car when he bumped into goats sleeping on the road.

******

URN