Justine Nameere released, denounces Among’s Speakership bid ‎

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Justine Nameere Nsubuga, the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament, re-surfaced after spending hours under what some described as military abduction.‎

‎Nameere was arrested on Friday evening, in a joint operation by armed military and police operatives who intercepted her while she was in a procession drive in Masaka town after her swearing in.

‎Her arrest was characterized by dramatic scenes when armed military personnel intercepted her at the entrance of Hotel Brovad, fired bullets to scare away her supporters, and then dragged her into a van with concealed number plates.

‎However, on Sunday evening, she resurfaced from the detention, with revelations that she had been freed on orders of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and was not charged with any offense.

‎While addressing a group of her supporters, Nameere, who was speaking with a rather humble tone, noted that she was a victim of circumstances created by the controversy around the race for Speakership of the next parliament.

‎She accuses the Kasambya county Member of Parliament, David Kabanda, also Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda-PLU, a political mobilisation group led by the Chief of Defense Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, of framing her with malicious intelligence reports leading to her arrest.

‎According to her, the security forces were deceived into believing that she was plotting against the National Resistance Movement-NRM party position, in the race for Speakership, by specifically threatening MPs against supporting the candidature of the West Budama MP Jacob Oboth Oboth in favour of the outgoing Speaker Annet Anita Among.

‎She narrates that upon her arrest, the operatives questioned her about her interactions with Anita Among, and from her explanations, they realized that they had been fed on false intelligence.

‎Nameere revealed that while in the hands of security operatives in an undisclosed place in Kampala, she was allowed to talk to both President Museveni and MP Jacob Oboth Oboth, via phone, and explained her relationship with Speaker Anita Among.

‎In the interactions with the duo, she reveals that she was convinced about the official party position in the race for Speakership, and accordingly made up her mind to denounce Anita Among.‎

‎In the current circumstances that involve state-initiated investigations about Anita Among’s alleged illicit wealth, Nameere says she was left with no option but to forsake her in favour of the party’s official position.

‎She, however, revealed that during her arrest, the operatives had confiscated about Shillings 5 million from her car, which was later returned on orders of President Museveni.

‎Before her arrest, Nameere had publicly lashed out at Kabanda for missing his office at PLU to blackmail Anita Among, with the interests of extorting money from her as she seeks re-election as Speaker of Parliament.

‎However, David Kabanda had described Nameere’s statements as useless and insists that she is still under probe by security because of her suspicious conduct and undermining the state.‎