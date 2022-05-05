Justice minister withdraws Law Revisions instrument

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has granted leave to the Ag. Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs to withdraw the Law Revision (Fines and other Financial Amounts in Criminal Matters) (Modification of Written Laws) Instrument 2021.

The minister, Wilson Muruli Mukasa moved the motion during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The Statutory Instrument was laid on the Floor of the House by the Attorney General on 05 October 2021 which was referred by the Speaker to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny.

Section 7(2) of the Law Revision (Fines and other Financial Amounts in Criminal Matters) 2008 empowers the minister to, with the approval of Parliament, modify any written law to give effect to the principals stated in the Act.

The minister is also empowered to remove any doubt in the applications in the provisions of the Act as well removing any injustice or inconsistency arising out of the application of the principle stated in the Act.

Muruli Mukasa said Parliament has amended or repealed various laws contained in the Statutory Act including the Fire Arms Act Cap 229, the Uganda Railways Corporation Act Cap 331, the Ferries Act Cap 355, the Inland Water Transport Control Act Cap 356, the Vessels Registration Act Cap 362 and the National Social Security Act Cap 222.

The amendment or repeal of these laws, he said, has made the Statutory Instrument redundant in certain aspects.

Muruli Mukasa added that withdrawing the Law Revision (Fines and other Financial Amounts in Criminal Matters) (Modification of Written Laws) Instrument 2021 will harmonise it with the legislations it proposes to modify.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa tasked government improve on organisation of documents and proposed laws that are tabled before the House.

He cited Sections 5 (2), 16 (3), 18 (4), 33 (4) and 36 of the Fire Arms Act that were amended with its fines being converted into currency points and increased.

He also made mention of Section 79 of the Uganda Railways Corporation Act proposed by the Statutory Instrument, which was repealed by Section 156(d) of the Inland Water Transport Control Act 2020.

“When I read through this proposed law, I asked myself how it came before the House. This is your law and your proposal but you are now withdrawing it,” noted Tayebwa.

“Honourable minister, the level of preparation for the work brought here needs to be smarter,” he advised.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA