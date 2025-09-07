Juniors golf to be part of Tooro Kingdom’s 30th coronation celebrations

Toro Golf Club to stage juniors Ekyooto Hampango golf championship as part of Tooro Kingdom’s 30th Coronation Celebrations 2025

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Toro Club will host the second edition of the Juniors Ekyooto Hampango Golf Championship on Monday 8th September 2025. The event forms part of the grand celebrations marking the 30th coronation anniversary of His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Dozens of junior golfers will descend on the fairways of Toro Club to compete in a championship that has quickly established itself as a beacon of youth. The tournament is organised together with Toro Kingdom, Toro Club and AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the event is intended to underline the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering discipline, and celebrating culture through modern avenues such as sport.

“The Juniors Ekyooto Hampango Golf Championship is not merely a tournament; it is a stage where young people can dream without limits. Together as partners we see golf not simply as a game it is a classroom for character, a pathway to education, and bridge to opportunities,” said Isaiah Mwesige CEO, AFRIYEA Golf Academy

The Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, Calvin Armstrong Akiiki has described the championship as both a celebration of King Oyo’s reign and an investment in the next generation. Joan Else Kantu, Minister of Tourism for Tooro Kingdom, said the tournament embodies the Kingdom’s efforts to integrate sport and heritage.

The choice of Toro Club as the venue carries particular significance. The club, is origin of the history of Toro and where the Fort is located and the place has long been a pillar of both sporting and social life in the region.

The Chairman of Toro Club, Frank Kirungi, said hosting the junior championship during such a historic occasion demonstrates the Kingdom’s intention to elevate golf to new heights and commitment as a club for strategic partnership with the Kingdom and the Academy.