Jumia partners with Spiro to launch electric bike deliveries in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jumia, Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform, has teamed up with electric mobility company Spiro to introduce a fleet of electric bikes for deliveries in Kampala, a move aimed at cutting carbon emissions and promoting sustainable urban transportation. The initiative marks a major milestone in Jumia’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which focuses on reducing the environmental impact of its operations while supporting eco-friendly commerce.

The pilot phase will see electric bikes gradually replace part of Jumia’s fuel-powered delivery fleet. With hundreds of daily deliveries across the city, the transition is expected to significantly reduce emissions, lower operational costs, and contribute to cleaner air in Uganda’s capital. Steven Lamony, managing director of Jumia Uganda, said the company’s goal is to show that e-commerce can be both convenient and climate-conscious.

“At Jumia, we are committed to leveraging technology and innovation to create long-term value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve. This partnership with Spiro is about more than deliveries — it’s about building a cleaner, more sustainable future for Kampala. Almost half of our fleet will be e-bikes, which reflects our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint,” Lamony said.

The adoption of e-bikes is also expected to benefit delivery riders by reducing fuel and maintenance costs, ultimately boosting their earnings. Customers could also see lower delivery fees as Jumia passes on these cost savings. Spiro, which specializes in electric mobility solutions, has pledged to offer favorable rates to Jumia’s logistics partners to encourage widespread use of eco-friendly transport.

“Our e-bikes are designed to deliver performance, efficiency, and reliability, and we are excited to see them powering Jumia’s logistics fleet,” said Bruce Mucunguzi, Managing Director of Spiro. “This partnership demonstrates how technology can transform the delivery ecosystem while reducing emissions and operating costs. Kampala is just the beginning — we see this as the future of mobility across Africa.”

The electric bikes feature powerful motors and durable batteries that can support a full day of deliveries after a four-hour charge, making them a practical alternative to traditional motorcycles. The collaboration signals Jumia’s growing commitment to sustainability while improving efficiency and affordability for Uganda’s expanding e-commerce market.