Juma Kisaame officially leaves dfcu bank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After twenty years of collective service with dfcu, Juma Kisaame has officially ended his career paving way for his successor Mathias Katamba to take over.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who graced the send off dinner held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Feb.01 commended Kisaame for his incredible contribution to the Bank, the business sector particularly the women entrepreneurs and the country’s financial sector.

She implored him to continue with the same passion as he joins the private sector.

Kisaame joined dfcu limited, the holding company in 1992 as head of finance and held several senior positions before being appointed as managing director in 2007 – a position he held for 11 years till the board announced his retirement plans at the end of 2018.

During his tenure as CEO, the bank recorded a three-fold balance sheet growth to over Shs3trillion, liquid assets of over Shs1.26 trillion, customer deposits of over Shs1.9trillion and total equity in excess of over Shs450billion.

Elly Karuhanga, the dfcu limited board chairman described Kisaame as an educator, a mentor and a fine leader whose two-decade long career has helped transform both individuals and businesses.

He further described him as a humble man with a lion’s brevity and courage who broke the ranks to become Uganda’s first CEO of African descent at a time when the bank was in a critical stage.

Kisaame’s successor, Mathias Katamba assured customers that dfcu would continue working towards becoming a market leader.

“We will continue walking with you and as the world keeps evolving and transforming and your children take over your businesses and carry on your legacies,” Katamba said.