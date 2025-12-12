Judiciary spokesperson commends Luzzi’s reform proposals.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Judiciary spokesperson, Ereemye Mawanda, has publicly acknowledged the judicial reform proposals advanced by Kampala Central MP aspirant Abraham Luzzi, giving the candidate an unusual boost from within the justice system.

The endorsement came during a brief on-air interaction at CBS 89.2 FM, where the two held an eight-minute discussion on the state of Uganda’s justice sector. In the exchange, Mawanda recognized Luzzi’s views on strengthening judicial efficiency and said he found the proposals compelling.

Mawanda later confirmed that Luzzi has been invited to the Second National Court Opening Day on 15 December, where key sector reforms and institutional priorities for 2025 will be discussed. The invitation places Luzzi among a select group of actors engaging directly with the Judiciary on its reform agenda.

During their dialogue, Mawanda praised Luzzi for articulating clear ideas for improving service delivery, including proposals for the Judicial Service Commission to recruit more judges to manage growing caseloads. He also pointed to shift-based judicial work common in parts of Europe as a potential measure to accelerate case determination and reduce Uganda’s longstanding backlog.

Mawanda revealed he was the first judicial officer to view Luzzi’s widely circulated video on judicial reforms and said he shared it with colleagues after finding the message “impressive.” The video has since fueled ongoing debate about structural change within the justice system.

Luzzi, who is positioning judicial reform as a cornerstone of his Kampala Central campaign, has recently intensified engagement with judicial authorities. His supporters say the Judiciary spokesperson’s public approval has strengthened his profile in the constituency race, though the impact remains to be tested as campaigns intensify