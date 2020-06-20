Judiciary launches small claims procedure in Kamwenge district

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission has launched a small claim procedure at Kamwenge court.

The small claim procedure covers civil claims whose subject matter value does not exceed 10 million Shillings. It is often used in matters arising out of the supply of goods, debts, and rent. The procedure embraces mutual agreements between parties eliminating the use of the lawyers and matters can be resolved within less than 30 days.

Lillian Buchan, the acting assistant registrar in small claim procedure courts said the aim of launching the small claims procedure is to ease justice of civil cases with claims that do not exceed 10 million Shillings. Buchan says the launch in Kamwenge also intends to reduce the backlog of petty cases in the judiciary.

Deo Akugizibwe, the Judicial communications officer said, that the small claim procedure will help the common man to access justice within the shortest possible time and reach. Akugizibwe is also optimistic that the program will eliminate wrangles resulting from small debt cases.

Kamwenge District Police Commander Richard Asiimwe says the program is timely, considering the number of cases that fall in the small claims category that are reported to be on the rise.

Local leaders who attended the launching on Friday welcomed the system saying it’s a blessing to the district. They requested the team to extend such programs to handle cases including domestic violence and land which also remain high.

The small claims procedure does not cover claims against the government, Family disputes relating to the management of an estate, Contracts of service and contracts for service, Suits for defamation, wrongful arrest, wrongful imprisonment, malicious prosecution, and seduction.

It also excludes petitions for divorce, nullification of marriage or separation of spouses and claims concerning the validity of a will.

