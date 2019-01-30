Judicial service commission to set up forensic investigation unit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission-JSC has unveiled its plans to set up a forensic unit with capacity to investigate complex corruption cases in the judiciary and deal with errant officers.

The Commission Chairperson, Justice Benjamin Insigoma Kabiito disclosed this at the 21st Annual Judge’s Conference while presenting a paper on strengthening Ethics and Integrity in the Ugandan Judiciary.

He explained that once established the forensic unit will investigate complaints in a timely manner such that the implicated judicial officers are sanctioned or exonerated so as to ensure public confidence in the Justice System.

He said they intend to recruit and deploy three senior legal officers and 14 others in technical directorates who will be in charge of investigations and draft guidelines to guide prosecutors to achieve consistency in the sanctions regime.

Kabiito explained that previously the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting errant judicial officers would rest squarely on the court registrar.

Speaking at the same event, the Inspector General of Government, Justice Irene Mulyagonja tasked Judges to always be independent and perform their duties without favor, bias or prejudice.

In her report, Justice Irene Mulyagonja noted that they had received less complaints of corruption in the judiciary in 2018. She said they received 34 complaints which saw the judiciary move from the 7th to 9th position among the most corrupt institutions in the country.

Justice Mulyangonja attributed the improvement to strengthening internal mechanisms of fighting graft.

*****

URN