Judicial officers asked to prioritize fear of God over man

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Judicial officers were urged to prioritize the fear of God over the fear of man in their decision-making processes during the Judiciary’s first-ever Prayer Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony, held in Kampala on Friday. The event brought together judicial officers from across the country to reflect on the importance of spiritual values in the administration of justice.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, who was the main celebrant, emphasized the need for judicial officers to fear God, drawing on biblical principles such as accountability, impartiality, and the rule of law. He called on the officers to remember that they are servants of God and should dispense justice with integrity and fairness.

Bishop Lwere also shared a historical anecdote about people fleeing unjust leadership, underscoring the need for judicial officers to always act justly and fairly. He outlined four types of fear—natural fear, fear of man, demonic fear, and the fear of God—cautioning judicial officers against being swayed by the fear of man and urging them to judge with impartiality and righteousness.

Presiding over the ceremony, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo stressed the importance of aligning judicial decisions with divine principles. Reflecting on his Catholic upbringing, Owiny-Dollo spoke about the role of spirituality in shaping his moral compass. He encouraged judicial officers to advocate for justice rooted in divine guidance, advocating for impartiality in their work.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo also cited the story of Adam in Genesis to highlight the principle of fair hearing, pointing out that even Adam was given an opportunity to explain himself before being judged. He further reflected on his decision to spare the lives of the convicts responsible for the 2010 Kampala twin bombings, where over 70 people lost their lives. He explained that his decision, guided by mercy, was aimed at denying the terrorists the martyrdom they sought.

“I read that the suicide bomber believed he would marry many virgins in heaven. By sparing their lives, I denied them that perceived reward,” he said. In her remarks, Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu outlined the key objectives of the prayer breakfast, including salary increments for judicial officers, provision of housing for appellate courts, and the implementation of the Judicial Administration Act. High Court Judge Henry Isabirye Kaweesi shared a personal testimony, expressing gratitude for the Judiciary’s progress and the improved relationships among judicial officers.

He noted the growth of the Judiciary, with its expansion from a small number of officers to a larger and more diverse team. Kaweesi also emphasized the importance of faith in the Judiciary, highlighting that many lawyers and judicial officers practice law while also being believers. He thanked God for the magnificent buildings hosting the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. The event was attended by judicial officers from all court levels, senior Judiciary administrators led by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary, Dr. Pius Bigirimana, as well as representatives from various Administration of Justice institutions and Civil Society Organizations.

Under Article 7 of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, the country maintains a secular state, affirming that it will not adopt any official religion. However, the Prayer Breakfast served as a platform for judicial officers to reflect on the role of spirituality in shaping justice and fairness in the judicial process.

URN