Jubilee Insurance unveils unified brand after merger of life and health businesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Today in Kampala, Jubilee Insurance Uganda unveiled its new unified brand during a news conference held at the company’s head offices along Parliament Avenue, following the merger of Jubilee Health Insurance Company of Uganda Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Limited.

The move according to company officials is aimed at strengthening efficiency, improving customer experience, and delivering integrated insurance solutions across life and health segments.

The merger comes at a time when the insurance industry in East Africa is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer awareness, regulatory reforms, and increasing demand for financial protection. As urbanisation accelerates and healthcare systems improve, more individuals are seeking life and health insurance products to manage evolving risks.

Zul Abdul, Chairman of Jubilee Holdings Limited, said the region presents significant opportunities for insurers despite low penetration levels.

“The positive growth trajectory across East Africa presents a compelling opportunity for insurers to expand their reach and deepen impact. While momentum in the region is strong, insurance penetration remains relatively low compared to global averages, highlighting significant room for growth and inclusion,” he said.

He added that the integration of the life and health businesses reflects a deliberate strategy to deliver more seamless and customer-focused solutions, while strengthening the company’s ability to respond to changing market needs.

Zul Abdul also noted that the merger will have implications for staffing, with some employees being repurposed into new roles while others will be lawfully laid off in accordance with Uganda’s labour laws.

He further observed that East Africa’s young and rapidly digitising population is reshaping expectations around access, convenience, and relevance, pushing insurers to simplify products and better align with customer lifestyles.

On his part, Eugine Mutekhele, acting chief executive officer of Jubilee Insurance Uganda, said the unified brand marks a new phase in the company’s evolution.

“By combining our strengths, we are already seeing the benefits of working stronger together. This merger positions us to continue delivering integrated, innovative solutions, while ensuring synergy across our offerings to meet evolving customer needs and drive lasting value in the market,” he said.

Mutekhele added that the integration of the two businesses has already begun to yield results, with the company better positioned to serve customers through streamlined processes and enhanced product offerings.

He noted that customers today expect seamless, transparent, and tailored experiences, and the unified structure allows the company to respond more effectively to these expectations.

“This unified brand is both the coming together of expertise and a demonstration of our ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver with speed. It enables us to create simpler, more relevant and impactful solutions for our customers,” he said.

He also emphasised that the company remains committed to strengthening Uganda’s insurance sector by improving access, raising industry standards, and building greater trust in financial protection.

Officials said the merger will not involve a change in office locations but will focus on strengthening internal operations and delivering a unified product and customer value proposition.

The insurer reaffirmed its commitment to continuous innovation, including the development of new products and the use of technology to expand access to insurance services.