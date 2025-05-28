Joy as PostBank spices Eid Al-Adha celebrations

PostBank donates cows and goats to the Muslim Community through their Arua, Mbale, Bombo, and Fort Portal branches.

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda has today shared Eid Al-Adha joy with the Muslim community across different regions where the bank has a branch, in recognition of the upcoming Eid celebration.

PostBank, whose purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, donated animals to major mosques across all regions where they operate through their branches in Arua, Mbale, Bombo, and Fort Portal.

The animals offered by the bank include cows and goats, and this was done as per the Eid Al-Adha celebrations that are traditionally marked by the slaughtering of animals such as cows, goats, or sheep, which are then shared among family, friends, and those in need.

Martin Lukyamuzi, the Regional Head of Distribution for Greater Kampala, expressed appreciation to the leadership of Bombo Mosque for their continued spiritual guidance and moral support to the community.

“As we approach Eid Al-Adha, PostBank Uganda is honored to celebrate this important occasion by supporting our Muslim brothers and sisters through the donation of animals,” he said. “PostBank Uganda goes beyond extending accessible financial solutions to embracing and supporting the well-being of our communities, like what we are witnessing today, in recognition of the upcoming Eid Day,” he added.

Mufti Muhammad Kadala, representing the leadership of Masjid Swaleh, Bombo, appreciated the bank for the generous donation to the Muslim community in Bombo as well as the upcountry branches. “We are truly grateful for this timely support as we prepare for Eid Al-Adha,” he said. “The donated animals will go a long way in ensuring that many families can celebrate with joy.”

“We wish all the Muslims joyous Eid Al Adha celebrations, and we commit to continue to foster the prosperity of our people in Bombo and across the different regions in Uganda so that they continue to grow and prosper in their ventures,” Lukyamuzi concluded.

PostBank’s corporate social initiatives are guided by three core commitments of scale, impact, and sustainability. The outreach to communities where the bank operates is aligned to its five Corporate Social Investment pillars of health, education, social enterprise development, education, and humanitarian support, which includes responses to communities like participating in Eid celebrations, and the bank commits to constantly engaging in activities that are meant for the good of its communities as well as aimed to improve their livelihoods.