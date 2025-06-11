Journalists urged to hold politicians accountable ahead of 2026 elections

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the country heads toward the 2026 general elections, media practitioners have been urged to play a more active role in holding political candidates accountable, particularly on issue based politics.

The call comes amid growing concerns that politicians are exploiting the media to advance unchecked propaganda and personal narratives, that often end up misleading voters and the general public.

Solomon Serwanjja, the Executive Director of the African Institute of Investigative Journalism (AIIJ) said the media needs to pay attention to information from political candidates before publishing them to help support the electorates in making informed decisions.

Serwanjja made the remarks Tuesday during a capacity building training for selected journalists from the Acholi and West Nile Sub-regions held in Gulu City.

He noted that it’s important for journalists and media practitioners to go beyond the sloganeering that is used during election and start asking political candidates hard and uncomfortable questions that shape ideas.

According to Serwanjja, journalists must shun being used to peddle propaganda narratives for politicians but rather play a central role in holding individuals seeking political offices accountable on critical issues that affects the electorates.

Serwanjja however cautioned the media practitioners to desist from acts of unprofessionalism that soils their integrity during the coming election through disseminating misleading information to the public. He emphasized that journalist must ensure they fact check each and every information they get before they are aired or published to their followers.

Yesterday’s training focused on equipping the selected journalists with the vital role in safeguarding and promoting human rights, personal and digital safety, understanding democracy and governance among others.

With the election seasons often marked by tension, threats and sometimes violence, the journalists were cautioned to be vigilant and make informed decisions when covering politically sensitive events.

Serwanjja, however called for more trainings for journalist covering elections to ensure they are safe but above all shine alight on democracy in the country.

Moses Mulindwa, the Senior Programme Associate at Uganda National NGO Forum noted that the media plays a vital role in educating the voters about election but urged them to conduct themselves professionally.

Mulindwa noted that by taking journalists through refresher trainings, it helps in improving professional practice of journalism across the country paving way for an informed reporting that is factual, and accurate.

Similar training for journalists was conducted last week by AIIJ in partnership with the Uganda National NGO forum in Eastern Uganda.

