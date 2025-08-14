Journalists from Elgon, Teso, and Karamoja call for regulation of bloggers amid rising misinformation threat

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journalists from the Elgon, Teso, and Karamoja sub-regions have called for stronger regulatory measures to control the activities of bloggers, warning that the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms poses a serious threat to press freedom, public trust, and national stability.

The call came during a two-day training organized by the Human Rights Network for Journalists–Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda) held in Mbale on Monday, August 11, and Tuesday, August 12. The training aimed to equip journalists to act as field monitors of press freedom ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

Participants expressed growing concern over the unchecked rise of bloggers, many of whom lack formal training in journalism. They noted that these self-styled content creators often publish unverified information, contributing to a culture of online misinformation.

Evans Wafula, a senior journalist based in Mbale, stressed the need for accountability in the digital space. “We are not against blogging, but there must be a level of responsibility. Most bloggers do not follow journalistic ethics, yet they present themselves as credible news sources. This confuses the public and weakens the trust we work hard to build,” Wafula said.

Journalists noted that while traditional media continues to uphold professional standards, bloggers who are not bound by the same ethical codes frequently spread propaganda or unverified content, particularly on social media. Moris Okwi, a journalist based in Soroti, noted that while mainstream media focuses on professionalism, many bloggers operate purely for survival, spreading propaganda and misleading information.

Okwi urged the government and relevant organizations to consider the registration and regulation of bloggers to ensure that content shared in the digital space is accurate and responsible. Juma Seyyid, a journalist with Bukedde based in Tororo, described the surge of bloggers as a growing threat to professional journalism.

He accused some bloggers of blackmailing institutions and individuals under the guise of journalism, turning the profession into a money-making scheme at the expense of ethics and credibility. Seyyid called for urgent intervention by the government and media stakeholders to restore order.

From Karamoja, Maureen Yiga expressed deeper concern, citing the region’s fragile security context. She warned that unverified content shared by bloggers could easily spark tensions or undo peace-building efforts. “One misleading post about security in Karamoja can escalate tensions and disrupt peace-building efforts,” Yiga said. She added, “We need a clear legal framework that defines who a journalist is and holds bloggers accountable for what they publish.”

Robert Ssempala, the Executive Director of HRNJ-Uganda, urged journalists to use their local associations to push for industry reforms, warning that unregulated social media could undermine democratic processes and responsible journalism. “The issue of misinformation on social media is delicate and requires a joint effort. Journalists must organize and push for sanity in the digital space through proper regulation,” Ssempala said.

The journalists are now calling on the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and other relevant agencies to formulate policies that clearly distinguish between trained journalists and unregulated bloggers. They also recommend digital literacy programs and legal reforms to encourage responsible communication online. This comes amid growing global concern over the impact of fake news, particularly during election periods, public health crises, and conflicts.

URN