Journalist, Jinja NUP election coordinator released on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja city has released Baba FM journalist, Richard Mutoigo and National Unity Platform- NUP election coordinator, Hussein Muyonjo on police bond.

Mutoigo was arrested by a combined team of both Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces- UPDF and the police while relaying live events at the Jinja city tally center on Thursday afternoon.

Before his arrest, Mutoigo was interviewing candidates who were expressing dismay over delayed tallying of results for both mayors and councillors following Wednesday’s election.

Mutoigo was locked in a saloon car for the better part of the day only to be detained at Nalufenya police station on Thursday night.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako told journalists that Mutoigo was uttering misleading statements aimed at inciting violence.

The suspects say that security personnel confiscated their phones and directed them to surrender their passwords, a decision they declined to adhere too.

Meanwhile, Muyonjo who also doubles as a comedian commonly known for his stage name, “Swengere” was arrested on Thursday evening while seated in his vehicle outside the tally center.

Security personnel faulted Muyonjo for conducting media interviews with intent to rally masses into disobeying lawful orders.

Muyonjo further tasked members of the public to elect more NUP leaning candidates in other local government positions to strengthen the party’s visibility within the Busoga sub-region.

