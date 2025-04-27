Joshua Cheptegei wins Bangarole 10km road race in India

DELHI, INDIA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has won the TCS Bangarole 10 kilometer in India.

The 10,000 meters Paris summer Olympic Gold medalist who recently transitioned to marathon running, secured the race victory in 27 minutes and 53 seconds, followed by Eritrea’s Saymon Tesfagiorgis came second in a time of 27 minutes and 55 seconds, while Vincent Langat from Kenya came in third position after crossing the finish line in a time of 28 minutes and 02 seconds.

Cheptegei, ran with the leading pack from the beginning up to 9.5 kilo-meters, when a group of three athletes including the Kenyan and the Eritrea’s who both secured second and third positions respectively.

With his strong finishing skill in long distance running, he accelerated the pace, that left two athletes, as he intensified the pace sprinting to the podium finish with joy and gratitude.

According to Cheptegei, the race is significant as he looks for 10000-meters world Championships in Tokyo Japan.

He attributes the victory to the courage and self-motivation in learning from challenges.

“It is another milestone and I want give God gratitude for enabling me to win this 10-kilometer race even with the short preparations after Tokyo Marathon which I came ninth position, he said. Adding that, I look forward for consistent preps for road racing to enable me compete favorably on road”.

Stephen Kiprotich, the Olympic and World Champion in Full Marathon, attributes Cheptegei’s significant performance to discipline and consistency in training. “He is one of a rare species in Ugandan athletics who pushes until he finds what he wants, said Kiprotich while congratulating Cheptegei.

****

URN