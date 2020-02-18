Joint security agencies arrest 7 suspects, recover stolen UPDF gun

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint team of security agencies has arrested seven people suspected to be members of gangs terrorising Mubende and Mityana districts.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF and Uganda Police Force – UPF launched a crackdown on suspected criminals in Mubende and Mityana after a soldier’s gun was stolen by gangs early last week.

The UPDF soldier whose gun was stolen was attached to the home of Mityana deputy Resident District Commissioner. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the gun was stolen on February 13 and later used in robbery of a mobile money operator in Mubende district.

The shot mobile money operator was identified as Nakanyike. After this incident, police, army resolved to conduct day and night patrols until they intercepted one of the members at the weekend where one Asuman Kalibala was killed in a fire exchange.

Security agencies said the gang has been terrorizing their entire Wamala region that covers Mubende, Kassanda, Mityana, Kyankwanzi and Kiboga districts. The UPDF soldier said his friend hoodwinked him to visit a certain place from where his gun was forcefully taken. UPDF responded by arresting the soldier and he is facing charges of gun negligence

There were reports that the soldier lost the gun when he was in a bar enjoying an evening out. At the time of fire exchange, Enanga said thugs were proceeding to Kiluma trading centre in Mubende District to conduct another robbery.

Apart from the Boda-boda rider who was allegedly transporting the criminals from one place to another, four other suspects including Lawrence Mukama, Clement Ndashimana, Gerald Bagole and Seezi Ngabirano were arrested. UPDF and Police said the UPDF gun was recovered with 26 bullets yet it had 30 at the time of its disappearance.

The gang had already used four bullets in their robbery missions. The criminals had army like camouflage, a National Identity Card belonging to Ronald Ssekiziyivu and a driving permit belonging to John Nakabale.

