Johnnie Walker Blue Label marks Diwali with limited-edition Rahul Mishra bottle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker Blue Label hosted an exclusive Diwali celebration on Thursday night, unveiling its limited-edition bottle designed in collaboration with acclaimed Indian couturier Rahul Mishra. The event, held at Mediterraneo Rooftop in Kampala under the Johnnie Walker Blue Club platform, brought together Uganda’s Indian community, business leaders, and tastemakers for a night of mentorship, fine dining, and cultural exchange.

The special edition the “Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Rahul Mishra Limited Edition Bottle” captures the vibrancy and symbolism of Diwali through Mishra’s signature blend of artistry and craftsmanship. The design celebrates new beginnings and the power of light, blending the traditions of haute couture with the mastery of whisky-making.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Managing Director Félicité Nson said the celebration underscored the company’s commitment to unity and diversity.

“At UBL, we take immense pride in being part of a community as diverse and vibrant as Uganda’s,” she said.

“Celebrations like Diwali remind us of the beauty of unity in diversity, of the light that shines when people from different cultures come together in appreciation, connection, and progress. Through the Johnnie Walker Blue Club, we continue to create spaces that honour excellence, craftsmanship, and shared experiences.”

Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director and CEO of East African Breweries PLC (EABL), described the collaboration as a tribute to the connection between art and craftsmanship.

“The partnership between Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Rahul Mishra is a tribute to the timeless connection between art and craftsmanship,” she said.

“Both worlds, fashion and whisky, share a commitment to mastery, detail, and legacy. This collaboration beautifully captures that spirit, and what better time to celebrate it than during Diwali, a festival that embodies hope, renewal, and progress.”

The limited-edition bottle was officially unveiled by, Jimmy D. Mugerwa the UBL Board Chairman and patron of the Johnnie Walker Blue Club.

“Johnnie Walker Blue Label has always stood as a testament to the pursuit of perfection,” he said.

“This Diwali limited-edition bottle, designed by Rahul Mishra, brings that story to life in an extraordinary way. It celebrates not only the artistry of whisky, but also the shared light of cultures and communities around the world.”

Other UBL Board members, including Rachel Dumba and Felix Okoboi, joined guests in toasting the unveiling a gesture that reinforced the brewery’s continued investment in cultural experiences that promote connection and appreciation of excellence.

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker at UBL, highlighted the exclusive experiences available to members of the Johnnie Walker Blue Club.

“The Johnnie Walker Blue Club is more than just a membership; it’s an invitation to an extraordinary world of craftsmanship and connection,” she said.

“Members enjoy access to private tastings, limited-edition releases like this beautiful Diwali bottle, and bespoke experiences that celebrate refinement and progress.”

Guests enjoyed a guided whisky tasting and mentorship session led by Roy Ronald Tumwizere, UBL’s National Advocacy Manager, and Melanie Abwoli, Reserve Brand Ambassador, paired with a curated gourmet menu.

The evening ended with a stunning fireworks display that illuminated the Kampala skyline a fitting tribute to the Festival of Lights.