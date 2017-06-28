JOBS: Senior Manager – Internal Audit MTN

Company: MTN

Position: Senior Manager – Internal Audit

Closing date

Monday, July 3, 2017.

POSITION

The positions report to the GM-Business Risk Management & Internal Audit

MTN-Uganda is the leading telecommunications Company in Uganda, providing mobile, fixed/wireless data, internet and mobile financial services. MTN is an equal opportunity employer and is currently expanding and is seeking to recruit competent individuals to fill the following vacant Position of Senior Internal Audit

MTN Senior Manager-Internal Audit by The Independent Magazine on Scribd