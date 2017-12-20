JOBS: Political Officer, African Union Peace and Security Council Secretariat, Ethiopia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To provide assistance to the work of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union. The Political officer will be under the direct supervision of the Secretary to the Peace and Security Council.

The African Union, established as a unique Pan African continental body, is charged with spearheading Africa’s rapid integration and sustainable development by promoting unity, solidarity, cohesion and cooperation among the peoples of Africa and African States as well as developing a New Partnership worldwide. Its Headquarters is located at Addis Ababa, capital city of Ethiopia.

