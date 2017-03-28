JOBS: FAO Youth Employment Consultant

JOBS: Youth Employment Consultant, Rome

Organization: FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Tasks include: Identifying the main challenges for youth employment creation along particular agricultural value chains, and on different approaches, initiatives and tools that have been developed by other institutions to overcome these challenges in selected regions of 14 countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Togo, Tunisia and Zambia.

Country: Italy

City: Rome

Office: FAO Rome

Closing Date: 19-April-2017

APPLY HERE