JOBS: FAO Youth Employment Consultant

JOBS: Youth Employment Consultant, Rome
Organization: FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Tasks include: Identifying the main challenges for youth employment creation along particular agricultural value chains, and on different approaches, initiatives and tools that have been developed by other institutions to overcome these challenges in selected regions of 14 countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Togo, Tunisia and Zambia.
Country: Italy
City: Rome
Office: FAO Rome
Closing Date: 19-April-2017