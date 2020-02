Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda MINISTRY OF GENDER, LABOUR AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT Department of Employment Services, Internal Employment Unit

WANTED: Electricians (10)

• Completion of electrician apprenticeship.

• Experience working as an electrician.

• High school diploma.

• Valid driver’s license.

• Electrician degree from a technical college

DEADLINE: March, 10- 2020

CLICK HERE