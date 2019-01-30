JOBS: Communication Officer – East & Central Africa

JOB: COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER
Tearfund are looking for someone with extensive experience in the following areas:
- Copy writing in the English language & Editing
- Collecting case studies and stories from the field
- Filming & Photography
- Media and Public Relations
- Digital content – for emails, websites, social media
- Experience with translators
The successful candidate will be responsible for proactively ensuring the supply of stories, information, video, posts and images from countries to enable fundraising, mobilising prayer and campaigning from Tearfund’s target audience, predominantly in the UK.
Tearfund is a UK Christian relief and development agency based in Teddington. It currently works in around 50 countries, with a primary focus on supporting those in poverty and providing disaster relief for disadvantaged communities