JOBS: Assistant Facilities Manager US Mission Kampala

U.S. Mission Uganda

Position Title: Assistant Facilities Manager

Opening Period: 10/07/2019 – 10/24/2019

Salary: USD 41,081

Who May Apply: U.S. Citizen Eligible Family Members (USEFMs) – All Agencies

Duration Appointment: FMA not to exceed 5 years

Summary: The U.S. Mission in Uganda is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Facilities Manager.

The work schedule for this position is: Full Time, 40 hours per week

Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time following receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

Duties: This position serves as the Assistant Facilities Manager and oversees Post real property assets to ensure that they are maintained within acceptable USG standards and in accordance with applicable policies, guidelines and regulations. Provides program management and administrative support to the Facilities Management Section. Provides cleared American support to the section for access and control. The position is supervised by the Facility Manager. Incumbent has no formal supervisory responsibility, but does provide work guidance to 75 LE staff in the Facility Management section.

