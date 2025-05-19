Joan Kagezi case: UPDF deserter convicted, sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder

Kisekka was convicted on Monday following his own guilty plea to the charge of murder, under a plea bargain agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The state was represented by Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Jacqueline Okui.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has sentenced Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, a deserter from the UPDF, to 35 years in jail for the murder of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Kagezi Namazzi. The murder occurred nearly ten years ago in Kiwatule, a city suburb.

Kisekka was convicted on Monday following his own guilty plea to the charge of murder, under a plea bargain agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The state was represented by Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Jacqueline Okui.

Before the murder charge was confirmed, Jatiko presented a withdrawal form before a panel of four judges led by Justice Michael Elubu, in which DPP Jane Frances Abodo dropped terrorism charges against Kisekka to proceed solely with the murder charge. Jatiko told the court the form was dated May 12th, 2025, stating that the terrorism charge “shall not continue.”

“My Lords, it’s signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo. Its serial number is 2966,” said Jatiko. Consequently, the court withdrew the terrorism charges. Jatiko then presented an amended charge sheet and informed the court that the prosecution, together with Kisekka and his legal team led by Henry Kunya, had entered into a plea bargain agreement. This allowed the accused to plead guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Kagezi’s children, along with an aunt and uncle, were present in court. The judges, led by Elubu, explained the implications of a plea bargain to Kisekka, including waiving his right to the presumption of innocence, the right to remain silent, the right against self-incrimination, and the right to a full trial. Kisekka confirmed he understood and waived those rights willingly and with his lawyers’ consent, stating he was not coerced.

Murder charges were then formally read to him, and he pleaded guilty.

Assistant DPP Jatiko presented the facts of the case, which Kisekka—dressed in a yellow Uganda Cranes jersey and black jeans—accepted as true. Jatiko stated that Kisekka was a UPDF officer stationed in Gulu who later deserted and stole five AK-47 rifles. With assistance from John Kibuka, he brought the weapons to Kampala.

Court heard that in Nabweru, Kisekka met with other accused persons—Abdullah Nasulu Mugonole, John Kibuka, and John Masajjage alias Brian—residents of Kyebando in Kanyanya, and they began living together. The group embarked on armed robberies using the stolen guns. One weapon was lost during a foiled robbery in Kiboga.

In 2008, Kisekka and his co-accused were arrested during the infamous Operation Wembley, aimed at curbing rampant robbery in the country. Police recovered a second gun and four magazines. The group was later arraigned before the General Court Martial and remanded. However, while detained at Makindye Military Barracks, Kisekka escaped and fled to Kayunga District, where he began a charcoal business.

In February 2015, Kibuka visited Kisekka in Galilaya Village, Kayunga, and suggested killing Joan Kagezi, who he wrongly claimed was a judge. The court heard that Kisekka eventually accepted the murder-for-hire proposal for a fee. He later traveled to Kampala and met under a mango tree in Kyebando with the co-accused, who remain on remand in Luzira Prison.

Kibuka reportedly briefed them that the killing would earn them $200,000 but initially gave them Shs2 million to split equally. According to Jatiko, the sponsor of the murder was not disclosed but was described as a “high-profile person.” The motive was allegedly Kagezi’s involvement in prosecuting Muslim-related cases.

Kibuka was to supply the weapons.

On March 30th, 2015—the day of the murder—Kisekka cleaned the guns and hid them in a sack. The group met again in Kyebando for final instructions. Each received Shs500,000. Kisekka handed a gun to Kibuka. Masajjage rode the motorcycle while Kibuka was the passenger. Mugonole and Kisekka used another motorcycle, with Mugonole riding.

The two teams hid behind a church near the Bahá’í Temple as Kibuka issued instructions by phone. Court heard that Kagezi was driving a Ford Double Cabin (UG 0546J) with her three children around 7 p.m. when she parked by the roadside in Ntinda on her way home.

Masajjage and Kibuka, who were trailing her, stopped nearby. Kibuka got off the boda boda and shot Kagezi twice in the neck using a gun hidden in his back. She bled profusely. Kibuka fled toward Najjera. Kisekka fired in the air to scare onlookers and also fled in the same direction.

Good Samaritans rushed Kagezi to Mulago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. A postmortem revealed she had died of gunshot wounds. She was buried on April 2, 2015, in Bukasa Buloba, Wakiso District. Following the murder, police visited the crime scene and launched investigations. Court also heard that the group reconvened at their Nabweru hideout to discuss payment. Kibuka promised to pay them once the money arrived.

Later, Kisekka led the group to a witch doctor, Joseph Olowo, in Kayunga, to perform rituals to “silence” the case and prevent Kagezi’s spirit from haunting them. The ritual cost Shs200,000. Mugonole and Masajjage returned to Kampala, but Kisekka stayed in hiding for eight years. Investigations yielded little until August 2023, when police received credible information pointing to the four suspects. Masajjage was arrested in Wandegeya, where he operated a boda boda business. He denied terrorism charges. Kibuka and Mugonole had earlier been arrested and were serving sentences for aggravated robbery.

Kisekka was arrested in October 2023 in Luwero on theft charges. While in custody, it was discovered he was wanted for Kagezi’s murder. He later confessed. Justice Elubu asked Kisekka to confirm the facts, and he did. The judges—Elubu, Steven Mubiru, Dr. Winifred Nabisinde, and Celia Nagawa—subsequently convicted him.

During sentencing, Jatiko described the murder as premeditated, meticulously executed, and committed using stolen firearms. He said the motive was financial, citing the Shs500,000 paid and the promised $200,000. “The offense was committed in a public place in the presence of Kagezi’s three biological children. The trauma is unimaginable… it will live with them forever,” Jatiko told court.

He added that the accused cleaned and oiled the guns, showing intent, and worsened matters by seeking supernatural protection through rituals. Jatiko noted that Kagezi was a single mother of four, and her death left them orphaned.

“As an Assistant DPP when Kagezi died, I can say the murder had a chilling effect on law and order… government property was damaged, and resources were spent on this case,” he said. He called for deterrent punishment, noting that similar attacks on public officials are increasing. Though murder attracts a death sentence, Jatiko recommended 35 years in prison.

Defense lawyer Henry Kunya said Kisekka had not wasted court time, had no criminal record despite previous remand, and was the sixth of 22 siblings, with three wives and children dependent on him. Kisekka has been in custody since November 6, 2023—one year, six months, and 13 days—confirmed by prison officer Corporal Fredson Nkwasibwe.

Before sentencing, the judges asked Kisekka if he had anything to say. He apologized: “I apologize to the government, the children of the deceased Kagezi, His Excellency the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and the public to forgive me for my criminal actions.”

Kagezi’s children, George Phillip Kulubya and his sister Carole, presented a victim impact statement, expressing that although their mother will never return, they believe in justice. Counseling psychiatrist Susan Tashobya drafted the victim impact report, which was read in court.

However, the judges rejected a separate victim impact report from the DPP’s office, where Kagezi had worked. “This is a case where even the deceased was a prosecutor. It wouldn’t be fair or in the interest of justice where prosecutors are aggrieved and are also the ones prosecuting. This is a unique case. So we are not taking the DPP’s impact assessment report. We are taking for the victims only, in the interest of justice,” said Elubu.

On behalf of the panel, Justice Elubu pronounced the 35-year sentence and confirmed that the time Kisekka had spent on remand would be deducted. “You have a right of appeal only against the sentence from today within 14 days. That’s the order of the court,” said Elubu.

Sources indicate that Kisekka may be used as a prosecution witness against his co-accused, who remain on remand in different prisons, including Luzira, and are scheduled to return to court tomorrow, May 20th, 2025. Chief State Attorney Jacqueline Okui described the conviction as a significant milestone in the quest for justice for their colleague Kagezi, her children, and her family.

The remaining accused face charges of terrorism and murder. The motive behind Kagezi’s killing is believed to be her influence in prosecuting sensitive government and religious-related cases.

****

URN