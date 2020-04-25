Jinja RDC remanded to Busesa prison

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja Resident District Commissioner Eric Sakwa has been charged with manslaughter and malicious damage of property. The committed the crimes while enforcing presidential directives on the prevention of COVID-19.

Sakwa appeared before the Jinja Grade One Magistrate Anne Komuhangi on Thursday afternoon minutes after he was picked up from a talk show on NBS radio in Jinja town.

Sakwa is jointly charged with Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, a resident of Mafubira Zone C in Mafubira Sub County in Jinja District and Businessman Mohammed Simba alias Meddie also from the same place.

According to the charge sheet, between March 22nd and April 17, while in Lwanda village in Jinja, the accused caused the death of Charles Isanga when they stormed his kiosk and tortured him. Isanga succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Prosecution also alleges that the suspects took off with three crates of beer, 80,000 Shillings, eight trays of eggs, sachets of empire waragi and soda valued at Shillings 429,000.

Sakwa was not allowed to plead to the charges because the magistrates court, in which he appeared, lacks jurisdiction on the matter. She remanded him to Busesa Prison until May 13th when he will return for the mention of his case.

News of his Sakwa’s arrest sparked anger among some of his supporters who decided to riot around NBS radio premises prompting police to fire teargas to disperse them.

URN