Jinja district allocates land to judiciary for construction of courts of law

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja district local government officials have resolved to allocate two acres of land to the judiciary, so as to pave way for the construction of a chief magistrates court within the area.

While attending the Jinja High Court circuit’s open day session on Monday, the Jinja district council deputy speaker, Moses Lwochaza said that they held a special council sitting last week where all councilors unanimously agreed to avail free land to the judiciary.

Lwochaza revealed that all the grade one magisterial courts within the area operate in rented premises, which in most cases interrupts court sessions, due to unstable demands from their landlords. So the land donation is aimed at fostering quick access to justice.

Lwochaza explained that they further want the courts to have enough space, with the aim of enabling them to construct spacious buildings, so as to host both the grade one and chief magistrates courts, which will enable residents to have most of their complaints disposed of within the same location.

Lwochaza further says that they have also allocated land to police authorities, to enable the construction of a central police station within the district, which he says will foster decentralization of the justice systems and allow timely disposal of both civil and criminal cases alike.

He adds that their resolution has been handed over to the district technical planning committee and the district land board officials for implementation, arguing that both parties will expedite the process of allocating the agreed land to the responsible government agencies.

In reply, the deputy chief justice Richard Buteera stressed that access to justice in all communities tops their agenda, and the judiciary’s technical team led by their permanent secretary will liaise with the Jinja district local government officials to inspect the land, title it, then draw up a comprehensive budget for the construction process.

Buteera emphasizes that the judiciary has resolved to elevate both Kamuli and Iganga chief magistrates courts to high court circuits, which he argues will reduce the case backlog at the Jinja High Court circuit.

Meanwhile, Jinja city mayor Peter Kasolo challenged Jinja High Court officials to expedite the proceedings arising from public land disputes, so as to foster timely development.

Kasolo argues that powerful individuals within society have grabbed most of the open spaces within Jinja city and it is only through quick court executions in such matters, that public land will be easily availed to potential investors.

*****

URN