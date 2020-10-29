Jinja city NUP coordinator arrested for wearing red beret

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja city National Unity Platform-NUP coordinator, Saul Nsongambi has been arrested for donning a red beret.

Nsongambi was arrested during a police operation conducted in Bugembe ward to close down all shops dealing in red berets and other military-related materials which are a preserve of the security forces.

The suspect is also faulted of sponsoring the manufacture of red berets and freely distributing them to his supporters.

Paul Isabirye, the NUP coordinator in Walukuba ward says that police officers were seen raiding shops owned by campaign material dealers before arresting Nsongambi.

“They raided several shops manufacturing campaign materials throughout the different parts of the city before arresting our leader who was relaxed at his home in Bugembe,” he says.

Meanwhile, Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson confirmed that Nsongambi was arrested and detained at Jinja central police station but declined to divulge into details arguing that they are yet to compile a full report on the same.

Earlier in the day, police officers rounded off NUP offices located along main street in Jinja city, searched and left with undisclosed items which they later alleged were military outfits but declined to parade them before the press.

Last week, security personnel raided the NUP head offices in Kampala and several shops in different parts of Kampala where they recovered NUP branding materials including T-shirts and red berets.

The police and the army said that it was illegal for civilians to wear berets, matching outfits, insignia, camouflage fatigues and boots similar to those of armed forces.

On Wednesday, the government warned all media houses against hosting politicians and guests who don the ‘People Power’ red berets while on air.

The directive was issued by the government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo in a meeting with media owners under their association of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

