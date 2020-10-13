Jibu Uganda rewards customers, frontline staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | In a bid to strengthen its brand focus, create an excellent customer experience and give back to its dedicated service staff, Jibu, a social enterprise, has recognised these categories of its stakeholders.

The company said in a notice that this was part of the activities to mark the 58th Independence Day celebrations.

“Such activities happen worldwide in many companies as a way of energising their commitment to providing excellent customer service and investing in customer-facing staff,” said in the notice.

The company has equipped local entrepreneurs to run their own businesses, provided capital, training, improved technology to create affordable access to safe drinking water and other daily necessities.

Using their franchising model, Jibu seeks to contribute to the country’s economic growth with a 50% female franchisee mark.

Additionally, it has equipped entrepreneurs to build their own businesses by leveraging Jibu’s water treatment and bottling equipment to sell clean and affordable water with in their community.

The enterprise awarded players during its customer service week that ran from 5th – 9th October, 2020.

During the week, it awarded top franchises offering the best customer service by giving several goodies. It also recognised its frontline customer service staff – a move that showed its commitment to delivering excellence.

Jibu is one of the companies dealing in franchise selling of water with a wide footing in countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC).