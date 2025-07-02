JEEMA opens regional offices in Busoga to boost grassroots mobilization

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) has opened its Busoga regional offices in Kasokoso Cell, Iganga Municipality. The new offices will serve as a central coordination hub for all JEEMA activities across the districts of the Busoga sub-region. Party leaders are optimistic that the regional coordination center will streamline mobilization efforts within Busoga and neighboring areas.

Alice Nandutu, a youth supporter, noted that she had hoped to contest in the recently concluded youth elections under the JEEMA flag but was unable to connect with party coordinators in Iganga, leading her to withdraw from the race. “With the party having an official address in Busoga, the needs of members and interested new entrants can be timely addressed,” Nandutu said.

Amina Kyozila explained that after the 2021 general elections, many members became scattered. She believes the new regional office will act as a rallying point to bring them together. “The all-time space to dialogue steers members to unite and strategize on how to improve their party’s performance across board,” she said.

“With the leaders holding routine strategizing meetings, they can easily mobilize for grassroots support, which according to her is key in breeding enough ground for their party president to take up the country’s topmost office someday.”

Eva Kwikiriza highlighted that the absence of a regional one-stop center had led to misinformation among members, as communication was previously centralized at the national level. “Members were getting bits of the same either via social media or mainstream media,” she said.

“This frustrated a section of their diehard leaders to defect to other political parties, which is a setback to the party’s competitiveness and overall growth.” Kwikiriza added that the regional office will help dispel unfounded rumors and instead promote constructive dialogue and unity among party members.

On his part, Mubasharu Gwaivu, the JEEMA National Secretary for Mobilization, said the party is experiencing upward growth and attracting new members from various demographics, necessitating the decentralization of its activities. “This is one of our strategies geared towards improving the party’s visibility and in turn interest members of the general public to join our cause,” he said. “As part of our mobilization efforts ahead of next year’s general elections, we are setting up regional offices across the country to enable interested contestants to access necessary information pertaining to the party’s values.”

Gwaivu noted that over 30 JEEMA-sponsored youths were elected as village chairpersons in the recent national youth elections. “A coordination office will not only offer timely political mentorship but equally encourage young people to participate in electoral-related activities without any compromise,” he added.

URN