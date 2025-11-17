Japan opposition CDPJ’s leadership criticizes Takaichi for erroneous Taiwan remarks

TOKYO | Xinhua | Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yoshihiko Noda on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent erroneous remarks on China’s Taiwan, local media reported.

At a party meeting in Nagasaki Prefecture, Noda, a former prime minister, said Takaichi “went too far” and relations between Japan and China have reached a very tense situation, Kyodo News reported.

“It seems she thinks she is popular with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party supporters. I think it is even more dangerous,” Noda said.

On a Fuji TV program on Sunday, CDPJ policy chief Satoshi Honjo said that Takaichi’s Diet responses “show a lack of understanding of the security legislation,” and that her awareness of the Chinese mainland’s positioning regarding Taiwan was also insufficient, according to the report.

At a Diet meeting on Nov. 7, Takaichi claimed that a Taiwan emergency involving the use of military vessels and military force from the Chinese mainland could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. According to legislation, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces could exercise the right of collective self-defense if such a situation is recognized as “survival-threatening.”

Takaichi later insisted that her remarks were in line with the government’s longstanding view, and she had no intention to retract the remarks. ■